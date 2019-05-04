Giants' Jacob Thieneman: Could require surgery

Thieneman could require surgery following a calf injury during Saturday's rookie minicamp practice, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

It's a tough break for the undrafted free agent, who joined the Giants on Thursday. The severity of the injury isn't entirely known, but considering surgery might be on the table, it's safe to say Thieneman will likely be absent for an extended time.

Our Latest Stories