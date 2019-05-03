Giants' Jacob Thieneman: Scooped up by Giants

Thieneman signed a contract with the Giants on Thursday.

Thieneman proved himself as a reliable safety in his final two seasons of college ball, finishing with 73 and 74 total tackles, respectively. He also successfully defended five passes in his senior year over 10 games. Although he didn't hear his name called on draft day, he'll have a shot to prove himself with New York in 2019.

