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Giants' Jake Haener: Catches on with Giants

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Giants signed Haener to a contract Monday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Haener worked out for the Giants in late July after he was let go by the Chiefs in early May. He'll now have the opportunity to compete against Brandon Allen for the QB3 job over the last couple of weeks of training camp. Haener last saw regular-season action in 2024 with the Saints, when he appeared in eight games (one start) and completed 18 of 39 passes for 226 yards, one touchdown and one interception while turning 11 carries into 22 yards.

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