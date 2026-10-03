The Giants elevated Haener from their practice squad Saturday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Haener was active for last Sunday's win against Tennessee but didn't get into the game. He was subsequently waived Monday after New York traded for J.J. McCarthy, but Haener then rejoined New York as part of the team's practice squad Wednesday. His elevation for Week 4 likely means Haener will back up Jameis Winston for a second straight week, as Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com notes that McCarthy likely hasn't yet had enough time to familiarize himself with the Giants' playbook.