The Giants signed Haener from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.

In the wake of Jaxson Dart's serious left knee injury that will sideline him for the rest of the regular season, Jameis Winston will get the first chance to be New York's starting QB on Sunday against the Titans, and Haener's standing as the only other signal-caller on the roster implied that he'd serve as the backup in the initial contest without Dart. Whether or not that'll last beyond Week 3 remains to be seen, but Haener does have NFL experience under his belt, as he completed 18 of 39 passes for 226 yards, one touchdown and one interception and rushed 11 times for 22 yards in eight appearances (one start) as a member of the Saints in 2024.