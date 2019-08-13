Giants' Jake Powell: Picked up by Giants
Powell signed with the Giants on Tuesday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Powell will be competing for a depth role at tight end with a plethora of other candidates. He will need to make an impression right away in order to have any chance at landing on the team's 53-man roster. The Monmouth products only NFL experience was on the Saints' practice squad last season.
