Simmons left Friday's game against the Lions with a concussion, Tom Rock of Newsday reports.

Simmons is seeking a depth roster spot with with the Giants, but his performance before his injury was won't help his chances. The 26-year-old rushed six times for 11 yards and zero touchdowns, while three other Giants' running backs scored Friday -- Robert Martin, Wayne Gallman and Kyle Lauletta.

