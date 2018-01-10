Simmons signed a reserve/future contract with the Giants on Tuesday, per the league's official media site.

Simmons has bounced around on practice squads since entering the league in 2016, but he has yet to receive a promotion to an active roster. He'll need quite the camp to make the 53-man roster come fall, as the Giants now have five total running backs on their roster.

