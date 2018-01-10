Giants' Jalen Simmons: Signs future contract with Giants
Simmons signed a reserve/future contract with the Giants on Tuesday, per the league's official media site.
Simmons has bounced around on practice squads since entering the league in 2016, but he has yet to receive a promotion to an active roster. He'll need quite the camp to make the 53-man roster come fall, as the Giants now have five total running backs on their roster.
More News
-
Fantasy owners will be happy with Gruden
Once again, Jon Gruden is coaching the Raiders. If his second go-round with them is like his...
-
Playoff Challenge rankings update
Jamey Eisenberg updates the rankings for any Playoff Challenge leagues with the divisional...
-
Bears chief: What to expect with Nagy
The Bears have a new head coach, and Dave Richard dives into what that might mean for their...
-
Wild Card Weekend Fantasy recap
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from Wild Card Weekend when it comes to the...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Start Brady, Bell
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal divisional...
-
Wild Card Round Injury Updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...