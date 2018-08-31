Simmons rushed 11 times for 41 yards during Thursday's preseason finale against the Patriots. He also secured one of two targets for two yards receiving.

It was good to see Simmons running around after missing last week's preseason game with a concussion. However, the running back is firmly on the roster bubble and may not have been impressive enough Thursday to make a serious case for why the Giants should carry four running backs on the 53-man roster in advance of Week 1.