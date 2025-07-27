default-cbs-image
Hyatt (lower body) is practicing Sunday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Hyatt was held out of practice Friday due to cramping/tightness in his lower body. Though he's participating in practice Sunday, he's slated to be eased back, per Evan Barnes of Newsday. It's an important training camp for Hyatt, as he's trying to cement his place as New York's fourth wideout.

