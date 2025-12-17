Hyatt failed to haul in his lone target while playing four of 68 snaps on offense in Sunday's 29-21 loss to the Commanders.

A healthy inactive for the Giants' previous two contests, Hyatt suited up Sunday while New York was without Gunner Olszewski (concussion). Olszewski's absence didn't free up many opportunities on offense for Hyatt, whose six percent snap share placed him fourth among Giants receivers.