Hyatt caught two of five targets for 75 yards in Sunday's 14-7 win over the Commanders.

The rookie caught passes of 33 and 42 yards while flashing the speed that caused the Giants to trade up in this year's draft to select him in the third round. Hyatt doesn't offer much more than the ability to stretch the field at this stage of his career, but four of his first nine NFL receptions have gone for 30 yards or more. Regardless of whether Daniel Jones (neck) or Tyrod Taylor is under center in Week 8, Hyatt could have a hard time making an impact against a stingy Jets secondary.