Hyatt did not catch any of his three targets in Sunday's loss to the Saints in Week 5.

With Malik Nabers (knee) out for the season, Hyatt logged a season-high 34 offensive snaps, third-most among Giants wideouts. However, the increase in opportunity did not lead to an increase in production. Hyatt did draw his first three targets of the campaign, but he didn't haul any of them in. Meanwhile, UDFA wideout Beaux Collins was right behind Hyatt with 28 offensive snaps, though he was only slightly more productive with one catch (on three targets) for seven yards. The Giants' passing attack as a whole has struggled so far this season, and with Collins potentially continuing to challenge Hyatt for targets behind Wan'Dale Robinson and Darius Slayton, Hyatt's outlook for a Week 6 Thursday night matchup against Philadelphia is bleak, at best.