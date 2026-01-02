Hyatt (illness) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Cowboys.

Hyatt upgraded from DNPs on Wednesday and Thursday to limited practice Friday, giving himself a chance to suit up for Sunday's season finale. The 2023 third-round pick from Tennessee has had a disappointing 2025 campaign, appearing in eight games and catching catching five of 14 targets for 35 yards. If active Sunday, Hyatt is expected to play a depth role in the Giants' receiving corps.