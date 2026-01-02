Giants' Jalin Hyatt: Could play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hyatt (illness) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Cowboys.
Hyatt upgraded from DNPs on Wednesday and Thursday to limited practice Friday, giving himself a chance to suit up for Sunday's season finale. The 2023 third-round pick from Tennessee has had a disappointing 2025 campaign, appearing in eight games and catching catching five of 14 targets for 35 yards. If active Sunday, Hyatt is expected to play a depth role in the Giants' receiving corps.
More News
-
Giants' Jalin Hyatt: Misses Wednesday's practice•
-
Giants' Jalin Hyatt: Shrinks back to inactive status•
-
Giants' Jalin Hyatt: Barely plays in Week 15•
-
Giants' Jalin Hyatt: Healthy scratch in Week 13•
-
Giants' Jalin Hyatt: Doesn't see field in Week 12•
-
Giants' Jalin Hyatt: Sees bigger role in offense•