Hyatt was active but did not play in Sunday's loss to Detroit.

In Mike Kafka's first game as New York's interim head coach last Sunday versus Green Bay, Hyatt logged a season-high 62 percent offensive snap share and caught two of four targets for 18 yards. However, that increased usage didn't carry over into Week 12, as Hyatt didn't log a single snap in any capacity. Meanwhile, recent 53-man roster signee Isaiah Hodgins posted a 66 percent offensive snap share, while top WRs Wan'Dale Robinson (83 percent) and Darius Slayton (63 percent) played their usual roles. Perhaps most tellingly for Hyatt's status in the pecking order, special-teams specialist Gunner Olszewski was given eight snaps on offense and rookie undrafted free agent Dalen Cambre got one, suggesting that New York may have decided to phase Hyatt out of the offense altogether moving forward.