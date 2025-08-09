Head coach Brian Daboll said Saturday that Hyatt is working through an undisclosed injury and did not travel with the team for Saturday's preseason game against the Bills, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports.

The nature and severity of Hyatt's injury is unknown, but it prevented the 2023 third-rounder from travelling with the team for Saturday's exhibition contest. The Giants' next preseason game takes place Saturday, Aug. 16 against the Jets, and Hyatt will need to return to practice this upcoming week in order to have a chance at playing. With Hyatt, Darius Slayton (undisclosed) and Malik Nabers (shoulder) all sidelined, there are opportunities for Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Zach Pascal and Montrell Washington to get more reps with the first-team offense alongside Wan'Dale Robinson.