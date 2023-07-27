Hyatt is returning to practice Thursday after exiting early Wednesday due to heat exhaustion, John Fennelly of Giants Wire reports.

He's far from the first rookie to struggle with heat and resulting fatigue during his first NFL training camp. The third-round pick still has a wide range of playing-time outcomes for his debut campaign, as the Giants' WR room offers quantity more so than quality, with up to seven or eight guys potentially in the mix for top-three roles. Hyatt will probably come off the bench Week 1 but still has plenty of time to make an impression before then.