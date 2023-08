Hyatt caught his only target for minus-4 yards in Friday's 21-16 preseason loss to the Lions.

Hyatt was tackled well behind the line of scrimmage on his only touch in his NFL debut. The rookie third-round pick out of Tennessee has reportedly been impressing with his speed in practice while mixing in with the starters. Perhaps Hyatt's playmaking ability will shine through more in New York's second preseason game against the Panthers.