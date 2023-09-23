Hyatt didn't receive any targets against the 49ers in a Week 3 loss Thursday.

Hyatt provided a boost to the Giants' passing game with two catches for 89 yards against Arizona in Week 2, but he didn't see a single ball thrown his way against San Francisco. This the second time the rookie speedster has been shut out in receptions through three games this season, and he's yet to be on the field for more than 22 offensive snaps in any contest. With that context in mind, Hyatt isn't a reliable option in fantasy at this point in the campaign.