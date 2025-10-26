Giants' Jalin Hyatt: Healthy scratch for Week 8
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hyatt (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports.
Hyatt didn't log a single snap through the first two weeks of the season, and then, despite getting into the wideout rotation, he didn't record a single target in Weeks 3 and 4. From Weeks 5-7, Hyatt received nine targets, but he hauled in only three, which all came during the Giants' Week 6 upset win over the Eagles on Thursday Night Football. With Hyatt unavailable, Beaux Collins and Gunner Olszewski are candidates for snaps behind Wan'Dale Robinson, Darius Slayton and Lil'Jordan Humphrey.
More News
-
Giants' Jalin Hyatt: Logs another zero-catch performance•
-
Giants' Jalin Hyatt: Cleared while Slayton's doubtful•
-
Giants' Jalin Hyatt: Limited in practice again•
-
Giants' Jalin Hyatt: Dealing with ankle issue•
-
Giants' Jalin Hyatt: Records first catches of campaign•
-
Giants' Jalin Hyatt: Blanked despite increased role•