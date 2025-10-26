Hyatt (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports.

Hyatt didn't log a single snap through the first two weeks of the season, and then, despite getting into the wideout rotation, he didn't record a single target in Weeks 3 and 4. From Weeks 5-7, Hyatt received nine targets, but he hauled in only three, which all came during the Giants' Week 6 upset win over the Eagles on Thursday Night Football. With Hyatt unavailable, Beaux Collins and Gunner Olszewski are candidates for snaps behind Wan'Dale Robinson, Darius Slayton and Lil'Jordan Humphrey.