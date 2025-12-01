Hyatt (coach's decision) is listed as inactive Monday at New England, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

For a second time this season -- and first time since Week 8 -- Hyatt is a healthy scratch, and this will mark his seventh time overall that he won't log an offensive snap through 13 games. The Giants' available wide receivers for Monday's matchup are Wan'Dale Robinson, Darius Slayton, Isaiah Hodgins, Gunner Olszewski and Dalen Cambre. Hyatt's next chance to suit up follows the team's Week 14 bye on Sunday, Dec. 14 against the Commanders.