Hyatt did not log any snaps Sunday in a Week 1 loss to the Commanders.

There was no chance to see what kind of chemistry Hyatt could have with new Giants QB Russell Wilson, as the third-year wideout didn't even get on the field. As expected, Malik Nabers dominated passing targets with 12, while Wan'Dale Robinson got eight and Darius Slayton logged just one. Meanwhile, the only other New York wideout to even get any snaps on offense was Beaux Collins, who was on the field for two plays. Hyatt's fantasy viability was already extremely shaky given that he's been slated as No. 4 on New York's wideout depth chart, and Sunday's lack of action further underscores that he's unlikely to make much of an impact this year barring at least one injury ahead of him in the pecking order.