Hyatt caught both his targets for 89 yards in Sunday's 31-28 win over the Cardinals.

The rookie flashed his big-play ability as he led the Giants in receiving yards, hauling in a 58-yard reception on the team's first play of the second half to kick-start a comeback from a 20-0 deficit. Hyatt failed to catch his only target in his NFL debut last week, and while he may not see big volume as part of a crowded wideout depth chart, his ability to get deep figures to be a key element of the New York passing game this season. Up next Thursday night is a Week 3 clash with a 49ers secondary that just saw another rookie, Puka Nacua, erupt for 15 catches and 147 yards against it.