Hyatt walked off the field with trainers after sustaining an apparent injury during 7-on-7 drills Wednesday, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.

Hyatt exited practice early Wednesday, but the severity of his injury remains to be seen. The rookie third-round pick is staring down the opportunity to compete for a significant role on offense alongside Darius Slayton or Isaiah Hodgins, but do to so he'd have to impress during training camp.