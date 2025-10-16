Hyatt (ankle) was limited in practice Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Hyatt has now logged back-to-back practices due to an ankle issue, meaning he'll likely have to upgrade to full reps Friday in order to avoid an injury designation for Week 7. With Darius Slayton (hamstring) still not practicing and Malik Nabers (ACL) out for the year, Hyatt will figure to benefit from increased opportunities on offense as long as he's able to gain clearance for Sunday's road contest against the Broncos. The 2023 third-round pick recorded his first catches of the year during New York's win over the Eagles in Week 6, in which he secured three of five targets for 17 yards.