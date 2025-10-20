Hyatt did not catch his only target in Sunday's Week 7 loss to Denver.

Darius Slayton missed Sunday's game due to a hamstring injury, but Hyatt couldn't take advantage of the bump in opportunity. In fact, the only Giants wide receiver to catch a pass was Wan'Dale Robinson, who gathered six receptions on 12 targets for 95 yards. In terms of snap count, Hyatt (25 offensive snaps) lagged far behind Robinson (70) and Lil'Jordan Humphrey (74), so it appears Hyatt may drop to No. 4 in the pecking order when Slayton returns to action. On the campaign, Hyatt has managed a meager three catches on nine targets for 17 yards through five games, with all three of his receptions coming in one contest (Week 6 versus Philadelphia).