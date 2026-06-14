Giants' Jalin Hyatt: Logs strong minicamp

Hyatt (lower body) took part in the Giants mandatory minicamp and looked good at practice, Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports.

Hyatt was limited to the side field during spring practices, but the 2023 third-round pick now appears back to full health. The 24-year-old was regularly a healty scratch in 2025 and only suited up for 10 regular-season games, totaling eight catches for 35 yards on 14 targets. He's competing with players like Braxton Berrios, Juju Smith-Schuster, Odell Beckham, Isaiah Hodgins, Beaux Collins (concussion) and Ryan Miller for a roster spot.