Hyatt (hamstring) said he wants to play at about 190 pounds, which is 10 pounds above his current weight, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Hyatt indicated that playing at the higher weight "gives him more confidence to make contested catches and not get bumped off routes," per Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site. The 21-year-old was taken by the Giants in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft and, because of his speed, could work as a downfield threat for the team. When asked if adding weight would impact the speed element of his game, Hyatt said, "Nah. That speed's gonna stay with me. I was born with it."