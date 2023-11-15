Hyatt (concussion) will not practice Wednesday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Hyatt entered the concussion protocol in the second half of Sunday's loss to the Cowboys, making his status for Week 11 against the Commanders uncertain. The rookie third-round pick will need to gain full clearance before being allowed to retake the field.
More News
-
Giants' Jalin Hyatt: Won't return Sunday•
-
Giants' Jalin Hyatt: Posts another quiet effort•
-
Giants' Jalin Hyatt: Big-play threat in Sunday's win•
-
Giants' Jalin Hyatt: Sees more work with minor impact•
-
Giants' Jalin Hyatt: Quiet again Week 4•
-
Giants' Jalin Hyatt: Gets no targets in Thursday's loss•