Hyatt was absent from Wednesday's practice due to an illness, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

The third-year pro from Tennessee appears to be dealing with an illness and likely needs to practice in some capacity Thursday or Friday to play in the Week 18 matchup against the Cowboys on Sunday. Hyatt has appeared in just eight games this season, catching five of 14 targets for 35 yards while also tallying 111 kick-return yards. If active Sunday, Hyatt will likely play a depth role in the Giants' wide-receiver room.