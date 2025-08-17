Hyatt caught one of two targets for 21 yards in a 31-12 exhibition win over the Jets on Saturday.

Hyatt sat out New York's preseason opener last Saturday while dealing with an undisclosed issue, but he was able to suit up and log 11 offensive snaps against the Jets. His catch was a 21-yard connection with Russell Wilson on the Giants' first drive of the second quarter. The upcoming season could be a crucial one for Hyatt, as he'll have the opportunity to work with a more stable set of quarterbacks in Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston and Jaxson Dart following two disappointing campaigns to begin his NFL career. However, Hyatt is behind each of Malik Nabers (toe/shoulder), Darius Slayton and Wan'Dale Robinson on the depth chart, making his path to production tricky.