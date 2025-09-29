Hyatt did not get targeted through the air during Sunday's 21-18 Week 4 victory over the Chargers.

In Jaxson Dart's first start for New York, Hyatt logged a 38 percent offensive snap share but did not have a ball thrown his way. The third-year wideout has not gotten a target through four weeks this season, though it's worth noting that he didn't see the field in Week 1 or Week 2 and logged just six offensive snaps in Week 3. Hyatt could be in for a significantly larger role for the remainder of the campaign after Malik Nabers tore his ACL on Sunday, as only Wan'Dale Robinson and Darius Slayton are clearly ahead of him on the wideout depth chart. With that being said, Hyatt has struggled to produce so far in the NFL even when given opportunities, so fantasy managers may want to take a wait-and-see approach when determining whether he's worth even a dart throw off the waiver wire.