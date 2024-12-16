Hyatt did not receive a target in Sunday's 35-14 Week 15 loss to the Ravens.

Hyatt's 20 offensive snaps were fourth-most among Giants wideouts, well behind Malik Nabers (64), Wan'Dale Robinson (52) and Darius Slayton (46). Hyatt wasn't able to draw a target while he was on the field, marking the third time over his past five games that he hasn't had a ball thrown his way. Given his paltry production this season and low standing on the depth chart, as well as the overall struggles of New York's passing game, Hyatt is off the fantasy radar in virtually all formats.