Hyatt finished Sunday's Week 9 loss to the Raiders with two catches on five targets for 19 yards.

Hyatt tied for second on New York with five targets, but those opportunities yielded limited production. The rookie speedster did at least manage to turn things around a bit after he failed to garner a target last week against the Jets, but Hyatt's role and performance continue to vary wildly from week to week. He has failed to register a catch in four different contests this season, but Hyatt has also posted an 89-yard effort (in Week 2 against Arizona) and a 75-yard performance (in Week 7 against Washington). Daniel Jones may have suffered a season-ending knee injury Sunday, leaving the Giants' already struggling passing game potentially in the hands of rookie UDFA Tommy DeVito and/or veteran backup Matt Barkley for at least the next several weeks. That doesn't help Hyatt's outlook, but even with Jones behind center the young wideout hasn't been able to put up the type of consistent numbers to make him a reliable fantasy asset.