Hyatt failed to catch his lone target in Saturday's preseason loss to the Jets on Saturday.

Hyatt put together a strong showing against the Panthers last week (4-35-1), but he failed to get involved in the Giants' final tune-up game. The rookie wideout brings tremendous speed as a slot receiver, but he may find it hard to earn snaps ahead veteran starters Isaiah Hodgins and Darius Slayton out of the gates. Assuming he makes the final roster, Hyatt should provide depth for the Giants ahead of a Week 1 matchup against the Cowboys on Sept. 10.