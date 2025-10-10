Hyatt caught three of five targets for 17 yards in Week 6 during a 34-17 win over Philadelphia.

With Malik Nabers (knee) out for the season and Darius Slayton (hamstring) inactive for Week 6, Hyatt by default was called upon for a bigger role. He still put up a modest stat line, though he did reel in catches on back-to-back plays during a second-quarter drive that ultimately ended in a touchdown. However, Hyatt was out-snapped by a 53-29 margin by practice-squad elevation Lil'Jordan Humphrey, who finished with a 4-55-0 line on a team-leading eight targets. That's not a good sign of New York's level of faith in Hyatt, who could fade further out of the picture if Slayton is able to return to action in Week 7 against Denver.