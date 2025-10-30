Hyatt (teeth) logged a full practice session Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

A dental issue caused Hyatt to miss practice Wednesday, but a full session one day later suggests the third-year wideout is doing better. Hyatt was inactive this past Sunday against Philadelphia, though it's not clear if he was a healthy scratch or if his dental issue played a part in that decision. As such, Hyatt's level of playing time -- if he's active at all -- this Sunday against San Francisco could provide more insight about his role on offense moving forward.