Hyatt caught three of six targets for 36 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 42-10 preseason win over the Patriots.

Hyatt had a solid stat line but also let two downfield passes slip through his hands, perhaps showing why he's struggled to earn regular-season snaps and targets since the Giants made him a third-round pick in 2023. There have even been whispers about the roster bubble this summer, and Hyatt will likely just be fourth or fifth on the depth chart even if it turns out his job is safe.