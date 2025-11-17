Hyatt caught two of four targets for 18 yards against the Packers in a Week 11 loss Sunday.

Hyatt came into Sunday missing two of the Giants' previous three games, including once as a healthy scratch. In the one contest he did play during that span, he worked exclusively on special teams. However, with Mike Kafka filling in as New York's interim head coach following the dismissal of Brian Daboll, Hyatt logged a season-high 62 percent offensive snap share, third-highest among the team's wideouts. That resulted in a season-best 18 receiving yards on a pair of catches, though it has to be mentioned that Jameis Winston's game-sealing interception came on a play during which Hyatt inexplicably stopped his route toward the corner of the end zone. It remains to be seen if that mistake costs Hyatt playing time, and Hyatt's role will likely shrink anyway once Darius Slayton (hamstring) is able to return to action, but for one game at least it appeared the Giants were willing to give the 2023 third-round draft pick a chance to make an impression amidst what has been a hugely disappointing season.