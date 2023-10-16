Hyatt caught three of four targets for 21 yards Sunday night in a loss to the Bills.

Hyatt played on 73 percent of New York's offensive snaps, the highest mark of his career thus far. His three catches were also a campaign high, though he was able to turn the receptions into only 21 yards. The rookie looked like he could emerge as the Giants' much-needed deep threat when he caught two passes for 89 yards Week 2 against Arizona, but his other five receptions this season have gone for just 31 combined yards. While the increased snap count Sunday is an encouraging sign for his outlook going forward, the Giants' passing game as a whole has struggled this season, and Hyatt has yet to put up the type of production that should inspire confidence in fantasy managers.