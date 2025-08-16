Hyatt (undisclosed) is warming up Saturday and appears set to suit up for the Giants' preseason game against the Jets, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Hyatt wasn't able to suit up for New York's preseason opener against Buffalo and had recently been limited to individual drills, but the 2023 third-round pick now looks back to full health. A strong showing versus the Jets could assist Hyatt in his goal of securing the No. 4 wide receiver role behind Malik Nabers (toe/shoulder), Wan'Dale Robinson and Darius Slayton (undisclosed). Hyatt has reportedly bulked up to around 190 pounds after playing last season at 172.