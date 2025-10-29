Giants coach Brian Daboll said Hyatt (wisdom teeth) will not practice Wednesday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Hyatt was made inactive as a healthy scratch for New York's loss to the Eagles in Week 8, but he now appears to be missing time due to a dental issue. That Hyatt was left out of the wide receiver rotation Week 8 despite the Giants' depth issues at the position could be an indication that his chances to make an impact with the team that selected him in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft are running out. Even if healthy, Hyatt may again be a healthy scratch for Sunday's matchup against the 49ers.