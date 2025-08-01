Hyatt said Friday that he currently weighs 189-190 pounds, after playing last season at around 172, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Bulk and strength have been major concerns dating back to the pre-draft process in 2023 when Hyatt checked in at 6-foot, 176 pounds. He apparently played his second NFL season at an even lighter weight, catching just eight passes across 346 snaps in 16 games. He hopes the extra pounds will help him with blocking and contested catches, but the 2023 third-round pick may nonetheless find himself on the roster bubble this summer.