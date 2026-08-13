Giants' Jalin Hyatt: Won't play Saturday

Hyatt (leg) will not play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Vikings, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports.

Hyatt was absent from Thursday's practice session, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. The wide receiver has not returned to the field since he injured his right ankle during Monday's session. It is unclear how much time the 24-year-old will miss with the issue. After being inactive for much of the 2025 season, Hyatt will likely be a victim of cutdown day if he cannot return to the field and prove his worth soon.