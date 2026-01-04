Hyatt (illness) is inactive for Sunday's clash versus the Cowboys, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Hyatt dealt with an illness this week and won't be able to suit up for New York's season finale. He'll end a thoroughly disappointing campaign with a paltry five catches on 14 targets for 35 yards with no touchdowns. Hyatt also collected 111 kick-return yards, though all of those came in one game (Week 9 against San Francisco). The Tennessee product is under contract with New York for one more year but may not be retained by the team next season given his poor performance over the past two campaigns.