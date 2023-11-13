Hyatt won't return to Sunday's game against the Cowboys due to a concussion, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Hyatt went to the locker room in the second half of Sunday's matchup and will be unavailable down the stretch due to his concussion. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available for next Sunday's game against the Commanders.
