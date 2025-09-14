Winston (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cowboys but is serving as the Giants emergency quarterback.

First-round rookie Jaxson Dart will again work as the backup to starter Russell Wilson, with Winston continuing to suit up as the emergency No. 3 quarterback. Wilson struggled in his Giants debut last week, and Dart could get an opportunity if those struggles continue Sunday. Winston, however, can only take the field in Dallas if both Wilson and Dart are injured.