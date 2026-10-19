Winston completed 14 of 26 passes for 152 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions before being benched in favor of J.J. McCarthy during Sunday's 34-27 loss to the Saints.

After Winston's second INT of the game in the fourth quarter, he got the hook and watched McCarthy nearly lead a comeback from a 34-10 deficit. The performance by McCarthy could well earn him his first start as a Giant in Week 7 against the Texans, or coach John Harbaugh could stick with Winston for another week until re-evaluating the situation during the team's Week 8 bye. If Winston is back under center, he'll be sporting a 7:5 TD:INT through five games