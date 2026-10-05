Winston completed 18 of 29 passes for 250 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions in Sunday's 36-24 win over Arizona.

It was a classically erratic performance from the veteran QB, who now has a 3:3 TD:INT through three appearances and two starts in place of Jaxson Dart (knee). Winston began to build some encouraging chemistry with the Giants' No. 1 wideout Malik Nabers, who produced a season-best 6-112-1 line on seven targets fueled by a couple big gains, and his tendency to put the ball up for grabs downfield could continue to benefit both Nabers and rookie Malachi Fields, whose two catches went for a 12-yard TD and a 40-yard gain. Winston will try to produce more good moments than bad in a Week 5 road tilt against the Commanders.