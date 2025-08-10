Winston completed seven of 11 pass attempts for 62 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in Saturday's preseason 34-25 win against the Bills.

Winston was the third quarterback to enter the game for the Giants, behind starter Russell Wilson and rookie Jaxson Dart. The strong-armed Winston couldn't get anything going with New York's offense on his first two drives, but he led the team on an 11-play, 67-yard drive in his third and final series, which he culminated with a seven-yard touchdown pass to Gunnar Olszewski and a subsequent two-point conversion pass to Thomas Fidone. Winston brings a big arm and a second veteran presence to New York's QB corps, but with Wilson locked in as the starter and Dart representing the team's future at the position, there isn't a path for Winston to make a significant fantasy impact unless injuries or ineffectiveness cause a shakeup in the pecking order.